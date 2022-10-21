I Hated Cleansing…Until I Discovered TikTok’s Micellar Water Hack

I'd recently finished a toner which came in a spray bottle so I washed the inside with soap and warm water and filled it up with the CeraVe micellar water. The key is to spritz your face liberally to create enough slip to be able to chip away at any makeup — or even SPF — you're wearing. Surprisingly, my foundation, lipstick and lip liner dissolved almost instantly. I thought removing my mascara and eyeliner would take a bit of extra work, as it does when using cotton pads. But just using my fingertips cut through the heavy pigment like a hot knife through butter — man, was it satisfying. I made sure my fingertips were wet with extra micellar water before pinching my lashes very gently to rub away the last remaining slicks of product.