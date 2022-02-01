This Simple TikTok Hack Creates A Summer Smoky Eye In Moments

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to smart beauty hacks, TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. Recently we discovered the homemade BB cream that's so good it'll make you ditch your foundation, and brow mapping for the most symmetrical DIY eyebrows ever. This week, it's all about eye makeup — specifically the glamorous, summer smoky eye. It makes sense. With this summer set to be much more social than the last, makeup is trending in a big way. Lots of us are keen to make up for lost time and TikTok's beauty enthusiasts have come up with a way that'll help you achieve a flawless eye look in a matter of moments — and the speedy trick is taking the app by storm.
Advertisement
@lenkalul
trying viral eyeshadow hack❤️🔥 i don’t hate it lol :) ib @i.an.ya.i <3 ##makeup ##makeuphacks ##makeuptutorial ##makeuptransformation♬ SHE IS THE MOMENT - haley
What is TikTok's summer smoky eye hack and why has it gone viral?
TikTok's smoky eye hack consists of using a flat brush to apply eyeshadow to your eyelid in stripes starting from the outer corner and working inwards. The second step joins all of the shades together with a fluffy brush and once blended out, creates a seamless smoky eye. There's a handful of mesmerising tutorials on TikTok but the most viewed is by TikToker @lenkalul, who uses a number of nude shades in matte and shimmer finishes to give the smoky look more of a summery vibe.
The reason the hack has gone viral? Because it's super fast. Aside from a flawless feline flick, a smoky eye is arguably one of the most difficult makeup looks to nail, especially as it combines various shades and brushes. But this makes it feel like much less of a chore.
How do you do TikTok's summer smoky eye hack?
I picked up Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette, $83, for this look as it includes lots of summery matte nudes and a couple of shimmery shades to give the smoky eye a little dimension. Using a concealer brush, I swiped on shades Whiskey, Laredo, Nudie and Hold 'Em from the outer corner to the inner corner of my eyelid. I then took an eyeshadow brush and blended everything together, starting at the outer corner and working my way inwards in back and forth motions. If you want something dramatic, the trick is to layer on each shade twice.
Advertisement
Once blended, follow by curling your lashes and finishing off with a slick of mascara on top and bottom lashes. Or you can make like @lenkalul and accentuate your inner corner with liquid eyeliner.
Does TikTok's summer smoky eye hack actually work?
I'll admit that I wanted to hate this. I was certain that it would be too good to be true and I'd end up with bruised-looking eyes. The finished result wasn't perfect but it does work and you don't have to be a professional artist to nail it. All together it took me under five minutes to dress both eyes, but I tweaked my blending technique to circular back and forth motions to get rid of the obvious lines. Thanks to the hot weather, the shadow clung to my sticky eyelids, so it needed a bit more work. Eyeshadow primer would definitely sort this, though, and all in all, it's a genius shortcut. Once blended, I tapped on a little more shadow to intensify the look, as it was a bit too subtle for my liking.
What I would recommend is perfecting your foundation base after doing your eyeshadow. If you don't want to do that, at least apply a little masking tape or hold a cotton pad directly underneath your eye to catch any fallout. No matter how great the eyeshadow, a couple of flecks of pigment are bound to drop onto your foundation base if you're blending in this way, especially if you're using glittery shades. I'd also suggest cleaning your brush between shades using MAC Brush Cleanser, $28, and a cotton pad for more of a perfect finish.