6 Weird & Wonderful TikTok Blackhead Removal Hacks

It may sound simple, but sometimes the best thing you can do to decongest your pores is to expose them to steam on a regular basis. Why does this work? The heat from the steam helps to 'open' your pores and allows them to purge dirt, oils and excess sebum. According to this scientific study , clogged pores are what lead to whiteheads and blackheads forming in the first place. However, unlike the covered whiteheads that form under the skin, blackheads are left exposed, and turn a dark colour due to a reaction that occurs when melanin comes into contact with oxygen in the air. Regularly steaming your skin will stop this process from starting in the first place.