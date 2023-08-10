6 Weird & Wonderful TikTok Blackhead Removal Hacks

This hack is a great option for dry or sensitive skin that tends to flare up with the application of beta-hydroxy acids or pore strips. Oil gritting involves thoroughly cleansing the face with a dedicated facial oil cleanser (read: leave the olive and coconut oil in the kitchen cupboard). It's recommended to massage the skin with oil for more than five minutes to help loosen any build-up that's lodged in the pores. After massaging the face for a while, 'gritty bits' should be felt underneath the fingers. Apparently, these 'gritty bits' are sebaceous filaments and blackheads that have been effectively loosened and removed from the pores during the cleansing process. What a disgustingly satisfying hack.