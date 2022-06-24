Masterchef Alum Therese Lum On How Celebrating Simple Joys Is The Recipe To Success

Welcome to our new series ‘On The Couch With’, created in partnership with Baileys, where we’ll be hearing what “me time” means to some of the country’s most creative minds.
In the last of this three-part series, we sit down with Therese Lum, a Masterchef 2021 contestant who's since blossomed into a baking extraordinaire — seriously, one scroll of her Instagram feed is enough to incite mighty hunger pangs and immense sugar cravings.
In this episode, Lum chats about how she initially fell in love with baking, enduring the pressure of the Masterchef kitchen and how she manages to find time for self-care amidst a hectic schedule.
Advertisement
Watch the full story below:
For more Baileys recipes, head here. Baileys is only available to those over 18 years of age. Please drink responsibly.
Advertisement