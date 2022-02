I Tried The Natural Botox Trick All Over TikTok & Here Are The Results

The star ingredients are argireline and matrixyl (both peptides, or proteins which smooth and repair skin) as well as hyaluronic acid, which hydrates deeply and plumps out fine lines — but I'll bring you more on their promising effects later. Right now, TikTok's beauty enthusiasts are praising the serum hack in their droves, especially @sarahpalmyra , who told her 811.4k followers that she is "blown away by the results" after using both products for four weeks. She mentioned that she is most impressed at the improvement in the frown lines between her brows. Sarah isn't the only one who is sold on combining the two products. @sieraalexis explained she is currently debating whether to book in for Botox. In a video she said: "Before you go booking that appointment, I think I've found the product that can literally change all of our lives. When I tell you that I went to bed and had a little bit of a smile line, put this on and I woke up the next day with nothing..." Also on TikTok, @cosmetics_qween noticed a difference in her smile lines, frown lines and forehead wrinkles, exclaiming: "I'm using this on my wedding day!"