My first job was in the bakery of the local IGA when I was 15. I wanted to get a job so I could have my own money, and my parents were adamant that they would stop giving me pocket money once I turned 15. Two of my aunties were working there at the time and I pretty much got the job because of them. Over the course of two or so years, most of my extended family worked at this IGA, as well as most of my friends. It was a great first job. My high school had a tradition of taking Year 12s on a ski trip to New Zealand every year, so I was determined to save enough in two years to be able to go. It was my first taste of saving to travel, and the first overseas trip I’d had that wasn’t to the Philippines. After that trip, I was focused on saving enough money to be able to move to Brisbane for uni.