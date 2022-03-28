How To Nail The Perfect Creative Shoot With Tara Chandra

Gen Zs have grown up exploring the depths of social media as an essential part of identity formulation — a sentiment that rings true for Tara Chandra.
The digital content creator and model began posting photos on the internet eight years ago, a pursuit that has since evolved from a passion into collaborations with brands like Converse, thousands of TikTok followers and a distinct artistic style.
To get insight into her creative process, we got Tara to take us through what makes a great shoot. “Creativity is about what you feel like and what you want to do,” said Tara, explaining how she finds inspiration by continually challenging herself and embracing spontaneity.
