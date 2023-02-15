Sweet Digs Australia: Alyce Tran’s Paddington Terrace Is An Ode To Australian Design

Though we’d like to spend more time snooping through Tran’s wardrobe, she admits that she spends the most time out in her freestanding office space, which is accessible via the garden. “It’s so great because there is actually a major separation between this space and the rest of the house,” she tells Refinery29 Australia, adding that this makes it easier to detach from work after a long day. “I probably work seven days a week . . . for me, work is very integrated into my life. There’s no kind of stop, start; I’m available all the time to everyone. Other people might find that exhausting but I find it’s a real privilege to be able to work in the fields that I find interesting — and do well in them.”