Australian cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong went Instagram- viral recently for her take on aerosol spray sunscreens — the ones where you hold down the button and the SPF comes out as a continuous mist. "The problem with these is that they contain lots of 'propellants', which are liquidised gases," said Michelle. Most aerosol sunscreens contain these gases, which push the product out and are often referred to as propane, butane, isobutane or hydrocarbon on the label. But Michelle cites a recent Australian study which found that a standard aerosol sunscreen can be around one third to 60% propellant. In other words, you're actually getting about a third less SPF than the bottle says, as Michelle explains that SPF tests are done on the sunscreen without the propellant.