Is My Sleep Talking Out Of Control Or Am I Just Possessed?

"It's prevention rather than cure," says Dr Meadows. "We're not able to magically stop you from sleep talking but we can limit the factors that might increase its propensity." That means keeping good sleep hygiene: going to bed at the same time each night, limiting caffeine, alcohol and nicotine and turning off main lights. "It's not abstinence, it's about balance and understanding," Dr Meadows adds. "Going to bed and getting up every day at the same time can seem super dull and boring but it's the most powerful health tip that humans can do. That's because every biological process is regulated by our internal body clock, a biological timekeeper which tells each process to be active and inactive, hungry or when to fast, when to be strong or to relax. Our body is regulated by this 24-hour rhythm."