Should You Have Sex On The First Date? 12 Women Weigh In

It's an age-old dating dilemma that even baffled and divided the ladies on SATC: should you sleep with someone on the first date?
For a long time, the answer was simply, "no". The purported idea was that the longer you waited until you had sex with a date, the more serious they would be about you. This was because women who put out on the first date were thought to be promiscuous and not actually looking for a relationship — but who decided this? If you examine this closely, you'll probably notice that it's steeped in some pretty traditional and sexist views that seem a little outdated in our current era of sexual freedom.
So, what are the arguments for and against sleeping with someone on the first date? Some women believe that waiting for sex just makes it more intimate, fun and pleasurable; i.e. the more you know someone, the better the sex. Others think that getting to know whether or not you're sexually compatible straight away is actually going to help determine if you're right for each other. And if you actually are looking for something more casual, sex on the first date presents zero quandaries.
Ahead, 12 women weigh in on the sex on the first date dilemma.