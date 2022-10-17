9:30am — I go to Farmer Jack's and do a huge grocery shop as the fridge is looking bare. I get fruit and vegetables, wraps, rolls, chicken, pork, ham, salami and a couple of pre-made meals (ravioli and a meat pie). The total is $211 and when I scan my phone through Apple Pay, the machine asks for my PIN number. I type it in, but it’s wrong. I realise that this is a new credit card and I must not have set the PIN up yet. I start panicking as I haven't brought my wallet and have no other way of paying. The 15-year-old check-out guy starts trying to explain what a PIN number is. I consider leaving the trolley and making a run for it. I get a better idea and ask him to put through two transactions — one for $100 and one for $111. It works, luckily. No PIN needed! Vow to go home and sort out the PIN number issue but promptly forget. $211