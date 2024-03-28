At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I grew up using concealer for what the product name not-so-subtly suggests: masking blemishes and dark undereye circles. However, as I’ve got older, I’ve become a big fan of using concealer as foundation, which I can apply to selective parts of my face so more of my skin shows through. (Products like Tarte Shape Tape and Make Up For Ever HD Skin are two long-time favourites.)
And while I test out new products on a near-daily basis, it’s not every day that something arrives at my doorstep and skyrockets to holy-grail status. But that’s precisely what happened to me recently. The product in question? Saie’s new Slip Tint concealer.
Like many, since Saie launched in 2019, I've been entranced by its sheer, luminous products and sustainable brand ethics. I was also drawn in by fun names like Airset and Glossybounce, but stayed once I realised how good the formulas were. Saie's tinted moisturiser, Slip Tint, became an early favourite for its lightweight texture and flexible coverage, so when a concealer companion was announced, I knew I wanted to be among the first to try it out.
Concealer doesn't tend to carry the same wow factor as say, a glittery eyeshadow or red lipstick. Nevertheless, I gasped when I first applied this stuff to my face. Not only is the texture creamy yet light, but the shade match was flawless. It isn't as intensely pigmented as other concealers I've tried, and that's part of why it's so special. A full-coverage concealer is great if I'm trying to spot-cover a spot, but can look flat and mask-like if I dotted it all over my skin. Saie's Slip Tint concealer blended seamlessly — the finish is seriously undetectable — yet subtly evened out my skin with a brightening, lit-from-within effect. Like the OG Slip Tint, it's made to be a multipurpose workhorse in your routine and there's no real wrong way to use the product.
I like to apply a doe-foot's amount of concealer on certain points of my face under the inner corners of my eyes, the centre of my forehead, on my chin, and near my temples for a lifting effect. (Makeup artist Violette once told me that leaving the nose free of makeup helps create an illusion of not wearing foundation on skin, and I've never forgotten it.) From there, I used a dense, fluffy face brush (I like Real Techniques' Expert Face Makeup Brush) to buff and blend the product into my skin. My face is naturally a little darker than my neck, so I went with shade 7. Since it's a medium-coverage product, I could get away with using a shade or two deeper if I'm more tanned (I naturally tan very easily due to my mixed-race background, despite constantly wearing sunscreen) or mixing multiple to exactly match my skin if I needed to. If I were going to an event, I might add some extra coverage, but for everyday life, this has completely replaced foundation.
At $43.56, she's definitely more of a luxury purchase — and feels like it. While I like that it's non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) and features niacinamide (which can help curb oil production and minimise the appearance of pores, among other benefits), I don't necessarily need my makeup to do my skincare's job. It doesn't hurt, but at the end of the day, I'm judging it purely as a concealer — and by that account, it passes with flying colours. (25 of them, to be exact.)