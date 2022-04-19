We're down to bleach our hair to oblivion, but red hair — strawberry blonde, rusty copper, blazing auburn, and the like — has long been considered a colour category reserved for the 2% of the population born with it. But as it turns out, those warm, red shades we're currently craving are totally achievable on every hair colour. The trick is knowing what to ask for at the salon.
"Red-tinged highlights add dimension and tonality to the hair," explains colourist Stephanie Brown. "No matter your natural shade, it looks gorgeous when you infuse, or lift up, those red undertones." Plus, vibrant orange-red colour works to instantly brighten up many skin tones, which is perfect for minimalists who feel too groggy to dab on highlighter in the morning.
Ahead, we've compiled your guide to going red, inspired by some of the best red looks we've seen on your favourite celebs. Plus, we've sussed out the best advice from the pros on how to take your hair — be it jet black or mousy brown — to a vivacious red that will have people asking, "Is that your natural colour?"