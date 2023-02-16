Win $700 Worth Of Sunday Supply Co To Upgrade Your Next Beach Trip

Australians take their beach setups very seriously, whether we're popping down the road for a quick dip, or planning a day of basking under a beach umbrella for a day of reading.
Sunday Supply Co. beach goodies hit somewhere in the middle, with comfortable beach chairs that rival a sunlounger and generously sized beach umbrellas that have enough room underneath for two people. These gorge umbrellas also boast an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50+, which goes a long way in earning our stamp of approval.
At Refinery29 Australia, we want to look good while being sun smart at the beach, and it's in that spirit that we've teamed up with Sunday Supply Co. to give away a prize bundle of luxe beach supplies worth over $700. The prize includes the Black Sands Beach Umbrella & Beach Chair Set and the Dunes Towelling Cooler Bag.
Advertisement
For your chance to score this beautiful beach bundle, simply tell us — in 25 words or less — about your idea of the perfect summer day. Whether it's one spent surrounded by friends at the beach, finishing work early for the day and spending it daydreaming under a shady tree, or a raucous afternoon that turns into a long night, we want to hear about it!
Important things to note: this competition starts on Wednesday, 15th February at 12:00am (AEDT), and will run until Wednesday, 8th March at 11:59PM (AEDT). You must be over the age of 18 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count. Full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the entry form.