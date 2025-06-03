R29 Editors’ Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying (Or Eyeing) In June

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The Refinery29 Australia office's is well aware that winter's arrived, with our team either eyeing (or buying) products that will see them through the colder season and beyond.
Whether it's bold, long-sleeve tops or even dresses and skirts that'll take on a new identity with creative layering, we're not using the incoming chill as an excuse to avoid expressing ourselves in everyday style. Plus, we've also got some staple picks like everyday pants, sneakers and sunnies to build our outfits around.
When it comes to beauty products, we've got new launches to try and old faithfuls to much-needed restocks. From hair serum to everyday toner, we're not gatekeeping the products that we've either tried and loved ourselves, or the ones we've been hearing about in the industry and social circles.