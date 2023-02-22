For Queer People, Hair Is Subversive — But It’s Also About Identity & Belonging

But it isn’t as simple as walking into any old hair salon. For some queer people, it can be challenging to have conversations with salon workers who aren’t well-versed in queer beauty. Walk into most hair salons and you will still see services and prices divided by binary gender (with “women’s” haircuts usually being more expensive). This, plus the cost of accessing services, is perhaps why so many people in the LGBTQIA+ communities insist on good old DIY haircuts, colours, and beauty treatments.