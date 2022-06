Self(ish) Love: 4 Ways To Actually Put Yourself First

For all of the baggage that came with the last few years, it did manage to reignite people's connection to their hobbies. Among those of us that were privileged enough to be working from home and still have evenings and weekends free, many of us began hobbies we never had the time for earlier.And while we may laugh at the banana bread baking and TikTok challenges now, it's a great reminder to try new things and embrace the weirdness of starting something that you're not already good at.If you haven't boarded the hobby train, why not try a creative practice like painting or cooking alongside friends? Even if something doesn't stick and become a permanent fixture in your life, by indulging your creativity or athleticism, you're trying something new and (hopefully) bringing yourself joy in the process.