Your October Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Act More Intentionally

Scorpio, this month is your solar season, and it begins with a bang. Mars, your co-ruler, has already been in your sign, energising your sector of self, since September 22. Mercury joins on October 6, making your words more potent and intuitive than usual. And then the Sun enters your sign on October 23, kicking off your birthday season with deep rebirth energy. People are noticing your glow, and more than that, they’re feeling your power. This is a cosmic green light to take up space, honour your boundaries, and reclaim parts of yourself that you once disowned.



The Aries Full Moon on October 6 highlights your wellness sector. It’s a wake-up call around your energy levels, daily rituals, and the way you care for your body. Something’s gotta give… but you already know what it is. Venus entering Libra on October 13 and the Libra New Moon on the 21st activate your sector of endings, dreams, and solitude. You may feel more introspective, even withdrawn. But don’t mistake quiet for weakness. You’re in a cocoon, and your wings are forming.



Pluto, your modern ruler, stations direct in Aquarius on October 13, shifting your home and emotional foundation sector. This is the start of a profound new chapter in how you feel held, safe, and rooted — internally and externally. You might revisit childhood wounds or feel the urge to move, redecorate, or change the dynamics in your household. Whatever comes up, know it’s in service of building the kind of sanctuary that supports your evolution.