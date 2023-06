A Week In South Yarra, Melbourne As A Nurse On A $65,000

7:00am — I'm currently away on deployment for a couple of weeks, which is roughly three and a half hours from home. The facility has required me to stay on-site (in the nursing home!). In 2020, I decided to leave my permanent nursing role (which was shift work) and started working purely with an agency. In the last three years, there's been a slight benefit in work because more people have been sick. I could work at the local hospitals but the money is in the rural/regional towns where people don't want to go. Last night, I decided to treat myself to a night away in a motel so I could have my own space ($150). I wake up and go to gym. As I am working afternoon shifts, I go for a walk in the park and read my book before having to head back ~40 minutes to the quiet town where I work.