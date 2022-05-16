8:00pm — After a few hours of study, I catch up on emails and check my property folder. I realise that I haven't paid my property insurance for my rental yet. I know I can claim insurance back on tax, much like the other things with my investment property, however, the initial shock of cost is there — $525. The strata fees are coming in as well, which is another $558. I resign myself to the idea that they're technically both tax-deductible. But I also have to remind myself that I have to pay tax for any rent coming in. I'm tempted to buy another property and move in, predominately for the sense of freedom it would bring. At times, I wish I had somewhere else to go because I feel as though my relationship is too consuming and my boyfriend wants every ounce of my energy when we're together. I've tried to get him to have hobbies and do things around the house, but unfortunately, that's met with an eye roll. $1,083