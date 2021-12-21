Porsche logo

Ngaiire On Falling In Love With Artistic Mediums Beyond Music

Bianca Davino
In the third instalment of our 'Power Plays' series, we catch up with Papua New Guinea-born musician Ngaiire, one of Australia's most unique voices in pop and R&B.
Having competed on Australian Idol 17 years ago, Ngaiire has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with on Australia's music scene. Her third album 3 landed in August, and to date, she's received four ARIA nominations, a National Live Music Award and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence.
"I have always been so solid in what I've wanted to do, and that's a success to me," said Ngaiire. Watch the full story as Ngaiire unpacks the inspiration behind her artistic expression, and shares why she looks up to her little sister.
