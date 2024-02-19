

Rent: Our total monthly rent is $1,716 (I pay half, $858). I live with my partner in a two-bedroom apartment on the third floor. We both work from home quite a bit so we use one bedroom as our office. We also have a little dog who keeps us company and doesn't do a single bit of work in the office, despite taking up some prime floor space. The apartment is quite small but is an older place from the 60s and still has some pretty funky tiles in the bathroom and kitchen which gives the place so much character and fun! We have a tiny balcony and an amazing large tree outside of it so we feel like we're surrounded by greenery when we're at home, despite being inner city. We moved into the apartment at the beginning of the pandemic so were able to get a great deal on our monthly rent and it's only since gone up by $10 per week so we consider ourselves to be the luckiest millennial renters in Melbourne.

Loan repayments: I don't have any loans I had a few friends use credit cards when they were younger thinking that they had 'free money' so it's made me very reluctant to borrow money in any capacity to pay off later - I also never use AfterPay!

Internet: $35

Phone: $39

Electricity and Gas: $95

Spotify: $12.99

Donations: $25-30 (I add a dollar to an account after each time I meditate and donate the amount at the end of the month to a First Nations organisation. It's a nice incentive to do a nice activity)

Investments: I invest $430 each fortnightly pay cycle and I know roughly how much I'll spend on groceries and petrol/public transport per month, so I divide what's left after that from my income into a longer-term savings account for travel and an everyday savings account.