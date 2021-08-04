What’s The Hype Around Melbourne Brand Mr Winston?

While 2020 was the year of sweats and stretchy pants, our obsession with loungewear hasn’t strayed very far. We’re still creatures of (literal) comfort.
One brand in particular has captured the attention of Melburnians and international style stalkers — Mr Winston. While the brand started off in 2017, its popularity reached new heights last year, thanks to a pair of thick, cream ribbed pants (the ultimate WFH pant) and a simple crewneck emblazoned with the brand name.
Now, the brand boasts over 67,000 Instagram followers and has picked up a loyal fanbase of hopeful customers waiting dutifully for its next drop. Unlike traditional brands, Mr Winston operates on a limited run basis, meaning that items are restocked approximately every four to five weeks. It currently manufactures its garments locally and aims to keep it that way, even as the business grows.
The latest collection that has captured the attention of Mr Winston fans is its ‘sport’ garments. Chunky, bright, lightweight hoodies in lemon yellow, royal blue, and green are the crown jewels of social media. So much so, that a hoodie's resale price is regularly higher than its original selling price of $125. Conversations on TikTok are divided, with some people stressing out that they’ll miss out on the next drop, while others just not seeing the hype.
Regardless of what you think, it’s undeniable that Mr Winston has elevated itself into cult status. But Instagram success is no new area to the owners of Mr Winston — behind the brand is a Melbourne-based duo who know their way around social media and slow fashion.
Scarlet Robertson and Ella Davidson created The Drobe in 2013, an Instagram secondhand reselling page with almost 70,000 followers, where purchases in the triple digits aren’t uncommon. Scarlet has also created crochet brand Scarlet & Sam. If a digital fashion empire is what these women are after, they’re at least halfway there.