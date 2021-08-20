We made the move because he got a job offer that checked two major boxes: it was a position that fulfilled a lifelong dream for him and could support us both for at least a little while. But nothing else about it made sense. We had only four crazed weeks to give our notices at work, break our lease, and find a new apartment on the other side of the country. Though I loved my job at a major women’s magazine, I knew the old cliché was true: if the shoe were on the other foot, he would have done it for me in a heartbeat. And so, I sat in a windowless conference room with my boss, telling her I felt like a bad feminist for doing this. For quitting my own dream job to support my partner in pursuing his. With a knowing smile, she assured me that I was no worse a feminist than anyone else. "This is just what happens in serious relationships," she said.