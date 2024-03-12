Rent: $250 a week. I split the cost of rent three ways with my partner and another female housemate. My partner pays for my portion of the bills every month to help me save. The apartment is on the third level of a quaint three story building. It’s perched up right on the coastline. The neighborhood is quiet and residential with an older demographic.

Loan payments: I’ve deferred all payments and will continue to do so until I move back to the states full time. I went to a private university in California which is probably double the cost of state education. A part of me wishes I went to state school, but my experience and the education I received was excellent. During COVID, the government gave us a generous grace period to make repayments. I also have a hospital bill from breaking my ankle three years ago. It was shockingly a lot cheaper than an American bill. My travel insurance covered half of it. I think I have $180 left to pay for ambulance costs. $50 comes out of my savings account automatically every month.

Phone: $30

Gym: $156

Casting networks: $39.99

Spotify: $12.99

Netflix: $0, I use my sister's account

Format website: $34.55

Savings: With the pay I receive from waitressing, I put exactly half into my savings account. I only dip into my savings account to pay for rent, or if I'm in desperate need of an essential purchase. I grab my tips at the end of every month and use it as petty cash for small lunches and other bits and bobs. All payments I receive for modeling/commercial jobs go directly into my savings account.