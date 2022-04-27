10:00am — In my hunt for a home, most Saturdays are spent jumping from house to house for inspections, whilst Mondays are for phone calls with real estate agents after they receive all the offers. An agent calls me about a property I viewed on the weekend, asking for final offers by 4pm today. The price guide is sitting at $540,000, and he’s mentioned there are already a few offers around this mark. I take some time to review the property information and add a reminder on my phone to send an offer later today. I’ve been searching for a property for the last two years, but I've gotten more serious about it in the last four months. It will be my first ever home, so I'm looking for something I can live in myself, potentially with a second bedroom to rent out. My partner and I have only been dating for a few months, so this is something I’m doing on my own. I’ve saved a deposit of $40,000 after working full-time (juggling many side hustles, including photography, writing, and marketing work) for a few years. It’s defeating knowing how much house prices have risen within the last year, although I needed the time to increase my savings.