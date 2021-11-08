8:00am — I’ve been feeling super run down lately which I think is largely due to the inordinate amount of pressure I put on myself to complete assessments at the last minute. Love that for me. Anyway, I decide to let myself snooze until 8 in the name of self-care, before a bowl of cornflakes with soy milk.



9:30am — I’ve pottered about the house for a while, so I decide to enact my inner millennial and head to my nearest Starbucks to work on my assessment. I find that I concentrate much better in a cafe, largely due to the fact I’d be too embarrassed to watch Netflix in public. Plus, Starbucks has wifi and no one judges you for taking up space, and I like the fact that I get the feeling like I COULD actually be in Glasgow, or Chiang Mai, or London. So universally soothing. I get a flat white and an almond croissant. $7.95



12:00pm — After a somewhat productive time spent in Starbucks, coupled with a long dark corridor expedition to find the loo (reminiscent of the Wetherspoons toilet hunt back in the UK — if you know you know), I swing past the shops out of pure curiosity to see what I’ve been missing, being away from shopping centres all this time. Answer: not much. I’d forgotten how being in actual shops gives me the fear that I am collecting things (leftover from when I lived out of a backpack) that I don’t actually need, and therefore I talk myself out of buying almost anything. EVEN in Kmart. #thrifty. I do however nip into JB Hi-Fi to buy a new disposable camera (source of my only good Instagram content last year) - $20.95 - and lose some willpower in the Body Shop, $20. $40.95



1:30pm — It’s about a 40-minute walk home from the shops, so I pop a podcast on and enjoy the sunshine. I’m currently listening to All The Small Things hosted by Venetia La Manna, who’s super passionate about fighting fast fashion and climate change, and justice/fair pay for garment workers across the world.



2:15pm — I make a late lunch of rice, veggies, tofu and some kimchi. I really go through phases of eating the same kind of thing on repeat for days on end, which is economical when you’re cooking/shopping for one, and also if you aren’t a super fussy eater like me - I find that as long as I’m getting heaps of veggies and carbs in, I’m happy.



2:40pm — I make a Nespresso iced coffee and call a mate to chat through our assignment. You know when someone says “yeah, well, I think you’re on the right track, probably….” and you know now that you are most definitely not on the right track? Yup. The next few hours are spent sipping tea and researching/brainstorming lesson ideas for my project.



7:30pm — A draft has been drafted.



7:45pm — Had pizza cravings, decided to make the frozen pizza that was definitely intended for a hangover day. Also decided to not feel bad about it because I can’t remember the last time I had takeaway or restaurant pizza/fast food.



8:00pm — After a nice long shower, I get cosy in pyjamas and watch He’s All That on Netflix. Grade A trash, but pretty much exactly what I need to just switch off.



10:30pm — Boyfriend has just been to see Hamilton and he comes over to sleep. I begrudgingly ask him how it was, not out of jealousy but literally because I cannot stand musical theatre. I’m aware this is a hugely unpopular opinion but it makes me cringe down to my very core. Massive ick.