The Ten of Cups tarot card is representative of Mars in Pisces. If you look closely at the Ten of Cups, you will see that each cup is on an angle, which means that the water that fills the cups is unsteady, and this pertains to the fact that the energy is uncertain and unstable. At the same time, it’s constant and keeps on moving forward, like most water signs, and is uncertain, and this pertains to the fact that while you may be achieving your desires, it may not be exactly how you wanted the situation to end. This card is a mixed bag of emotions. Some would say it’s the “happily ever after” card. But is a fairy tale ending actually attainable? Once you’ve achieved this outcome, it may not be exactly what you thought it would be — or it could be that you’ve changed your mind.