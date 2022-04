Mars In Pisces Means We Can Expect Some Turbulence

One thing to note? This transit can hold us back from attaining our desires, according to Lisa Stardust , author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, because we may let our fear of failure consume us. And although Mars doesn't love being in Pisces, this energy is actually pretty great for our creative and spiritual sides, as well manifesting our desires. Stardust says that "we can use the energy to dream and visualise what we want to attain," but "taking action may be hard to do in the present time." Instead of leaping into action, take a beat. Write down your dreams in a journal, and prepare for the hot summer that's to come.