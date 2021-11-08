My dad is a self-made entrepreneur and he taught me the value of having the discipline to save money so you can make it work for you, not the other way around. As immigrants, my parents were frugal and found smart ways to stretch their dollar — whether that was through buying in bulk, eating out only on special occasions, or splurging mainly on travel and not designer things. They would always emphasise the importance of this and not being reckless by gambling and living above our means, so we could always have a roof over our heads and the basics. Seeing them build wealth through discipline and hard work helped me become more mindful with my financial habits.