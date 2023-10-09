Soon after, Oprah’s team arrived and she was rushed off to the next engagement, but not before I shared a letter I wrote to her, started by my 13-year-old self and finished by my 20-year-old self, thanking her for the enormous impact her teachings had gifted me. It acknowledged that had she not so authentically shared herself I would not have been encouraged to do the same. My nine-, 13-, 21-, 33-, 57- and 88-year-old selves will be eternally grateful to have been one of her students because, no doubt, her impact has been monumental. As we left, the team gave us the ‘Bon Jovi’ sign. Both it and my original vision board have pride of place in my childhood bedroom to this day.