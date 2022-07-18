Ask A Therapist: How Can I Stop Freezing Up In Arguments?

You can have your preferred phrase, which becomes the thing you throw out to buy you time. If those don't fit, there are more forceful ones that we sometimes use, like 'We'll have to agree to disagree' or 'I don't quite see it the way that you do right now, but I respect your view'. The shorter and the more rehearsed, the more likely it is to become instinctive. Ultimately, once your body is not primed for these primitive mechanisms of fight, flight, freeze, friend, you could probably have a better chance of acting in a way that aligns with your goals and values later.