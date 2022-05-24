Maybe it was because here I was, a young Aboriginal person, in central London talking to a British woman who obviously has no idea of the severity of the differences in our journeys, to land at this same overpriced gentrified cafe in central London. Or maybe because I'm so tired of genetics and more specifically, eugenics being a flippant conversation starter, I don't want to talk about my blood quantum at 9am on a Sunday morning, Linda! Maybe it was because I'm angry that British people have no idea of what atrocities and massacres have been committed in the name of colonisation and British imperialism and still get to willingly misunderstand, while I, a young Aboriginal person, must carry the reminders of colonisation through each hour of each day of my life. I risk this intellectual violence in every coffee shop here, in every introduction, every day — it's so enveloping​​. Sometimes I don't even mention I'm Indigenous and just say I'm simply “Australian”, which is a prefix I wouldn't normally give myself (I am a proud Gumbaynggirr saltwater woman firstmost), but I do it just to avoid what could potentially come after this, from others. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't. I acknowledge the privilege in this, not all mob would be able to do so.