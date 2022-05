Yemmerrawanne was an Indigenous fulla of the Wangal people part of the Eora nation in the Port Jackson area at the time of the first British settlement in Australia in 1788. He travelled back to England with Governor Arthur Phillip to England in 1792 in the early days of the colony with Bennelong as well. However, Yemmerrawane would never return. While in London he was paraded around and shown off to royalty after being provided with British clothing suitable for English society. Tutors were hired in London to teach both of the Wangal men how to read, write and the English language. Interestingly while living in Mayfair, Yemmerrawanne and Bennelong did a performance of one of their traditional songs accompanied by clapsticks . Someone in that audience that night wrote down and published the words and music and that would become the oldest known published music from Australia. It's an incredible story, and criminally under-represented. He was an Aboriginal man who passed away in cold bleak Kent, 30 mins away from where I am now. I often think about what he was thinking in his final days, being so far from Country, what he missed and what he liked about it here (if he did at all). I wonder if he missed the east coast beaches back home, or the warmth of the sun and all the delicious seafood caught in Wangal waterways. Knowing his story makes me feel connected to him and less lost.