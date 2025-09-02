All The Lifestyle, Wellbeing & Experience Picks R29 Loved In August
The little things in life make days feel much more joyful, whether it’s an indulgent cinnamon scroll, a new hobby or a piece of art to look at. Every month, the R29 team swaps recommendations on what’s currently brightening up our routines, and we’ve pulled together our standouts from August to share with you: mood-boosting finds for your home or downtime, clever tools that make life easier, and a few experiences we just know are worth the splurge. Keep reading for our lifestyle, wellbeing and experience picks this month.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.