Occupation: Learning and Development Officer

Industry: Residential Youth Care

Age: 32

Location: Brisbane, Queensland

Salary: $101,870

Net Worth: Approximately $300,000. My husband and I completely share finances. While we both have cars, these really aren’t worth anything anymore (a few years ago in the Brisbane flood there may or may not have been some well-wishing for these to float away). We both have super ($78,000 for me, $108,000 for my husband). We also have currently $6000 in an investment bond we started at the end of last year. We add to it each month but have no plans to access it any time soon. Currently have about $5000 in savings. A lot of this estimate is around our house market value. Both salaries go into our joint accounts. We give ourselves $100 each per week which is our burn money (I'm guilty of buying too much coffee out!). Everything else is worked into the budget from essentials to date nights.

Debt: Approximately $700,000 – we have a mortgage ($648,000), and our combined HECS debts sit close to $40,000.

Paycheque Amount (Weekly): I’m paid weekly and it works out to be $1,326 ($966 take-home pay + $360 which goes into salary sacrifice). My husband is paid monthly, a little over $9,000 per month.

Pronouns: She/Her