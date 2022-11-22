Koala’s Biggest Sale Ever Has Begun — Here’s What We’re Shopping

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you've been searching your little heart out for a trusty new mattress or a sofa bed to keep your guests comfortable over the Christmas break, you're in for a treat because our lovely friends over at Koala have just sliced some major coin off a bunch of their bestsellers for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
If you've been searching your little heart out for a trusty new mattress or a sofa bed to keep your guests comfortable over the Christmas break, you're in for a treat because our lovely friends over at Koala have just sliced some major coin off a bunch of their bestsellers for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
Advertisement
Now, we doubt you really need an introduction to Koala mattresses at this point, but they’re the company that ships their iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know, the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open? That's the one. They've also recently added a bunch of new stuff to their range, including couches, fold-out sofa beds, coffee tables, linen and more.
So, if you want to take advantage of what's said to be their "biggest sale ever," we recommend having a browse, stat, because it's only live from now (November 22) until Tuesday (November 29). That means you've got just over a week to shop the epic goods.
Can I let you in on another little secret? Well, throughout the sale, Koala has taken it upon themselves to enlist a cast of familiar Hollywood faces, including Freddie Prinze Jr, from the screen to announce a bonus deal every day. These wild (and exclusive) announcements will be dropping on Instagram, so make sure you tune in ASAP because they won’t last for long.
In the meantime, let us give you a sneak peek of what’s on offer for Koala’s Black Friday sale, shall we?
Starting in your safe haven — the bedroom — you can save $350 on Koala’s award-winning Calm As Queen Mattress, or better yet, almost $700 when you pair it with the Paddington Bed Base and Koala’s two best-selling bedside tables.
You can even nab one of Koala’s luscious, sustainable french flax sheets and duvet sets for up to $107 off, plus two of Australia’s top-rated pillows for $25 off if you want to upgrade the whole lot!
Advertisement
Moving on to the lounge room, you can finally get some cash (aka a neat $400) off Koala’s famous sofa bed if you want to make sure your guests always have a place to sleep — and trust us, they will thank you for this one. It's so comfy they'll go from sitting to snoozing within the minute.
If you need a sofa without the bed, Koala’s also wiped a cool $280 off their lounging sofa and is also slinging discounts on a matching ottoman and rectangular coffee table.
Clearly feeling super generous, our sleep experts are even offering discounts on their home office range, so if your workplace is following a hybrid WFH model, you can sort yourself out with $274 off a sturdy desk and comfy office chair.
As per Koala’s policy, you can rest assured knowing that all the products come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas. That way, you can test and try their products from the comfort of your own home.
Interested in browsing more of the range? Check out Koala’s website right here. You can also shop a bunch of other fashion, beauty and homeware Black Friday sales here, too.