All We Want For Christmas Is Keanu Reeves

An excerpt from a recent interview with Esquire has made the KR stans go wild, and with good reason. It confirms what we already knew: the man is just so damn thoughtful. Back in 1994, a year after filming Speed with his co-star Sandra Bullock, the actress mentioned in an offhand comment that she had never tried champagne and truffles. A couple of days later Keanu rocked up at her house, surprising her with champagne, truffles and flowers – delivered from the heavens as if it were her god-given right to enjoy champagne and truffles. She then proceeded to paint his fingernails black and they hung out for the afternoon. Thankfully, this happened to Sandra Bullock and not us, because if Keanu Reeves were to drop by on his motorbike, bearing gifts, we would simply pass out.