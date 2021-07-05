I’m Too Shy In Interviews & It’s Costing Me Jobs

When it comes to interviews, I would start exploring what’s at the core of your nervousness – are you afraid they’re going to ask you something you don’t know or try to catch you out? Is there some imposter syndrome going on? What is the main worry? This is something you can work through on your own by journalling or by talking with a friend or even a therapist or career coach if you have access to one. (I appreciate that many do not!) Depending on what you discover, my advice would be to work on reframing how you think about the dynamics of a job interview. If you go into an interview feeling that you’re small and they’re big and that your main focus is to try to desperately convince them of your brilliance, that would make anyone feel super nervous, anxious and under a lot of pressure.