Although Itadaki as a label prioritises community, it's not something that the designer always has available to her when she's designing the brand's capsule collections. "It can get very lonely and most of the time I have no idea what I am doing," she admits. "But I think sitting with these feelings is important, and I have been doing a lot of reflecting recently on what I want out of Itadaki. It is definitely teaching me to back myself — you get what you put out", she says. It's this self-confidence that has legitimised her work in the eyes of critics.