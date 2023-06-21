ADVERTISEMENT
Bar a handful of recognisable names like Tatcha, Shiseido and SK-II, Japanese beauty brands are relatively unknown to most people here in Australia.
While Korean beauty has permeated the beauty landscape, J-Beauty is still finding its feet. But thanks to an influx of interest on social media (#jbeauty has accumulated 241.2M views on TikTok alone), it's had an explosive rise in popularity.
Whether you're well-acquainted with the country's overwhelming array of skincare and makeup or fresh to the J-Beauty scene, there's something for everyone as far as Japanese beauty is concerned.
Ahead, find 17 of Japan's best beauty brands — and the products that earned them their cult following.