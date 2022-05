After a lifetime of avoiding blush, I've embraced cheek tints in full force — especially now that the weather is warming up. Dreamer is a scintillating terracotta rose shade, and legit may be one of the best blush hues I've ever tried. I can picture this looking amazing on all skin tones, but for tan gals like me, it's really sings. I started by dabbing a bit onto my lips for a MLBB (that's beauty-speak for "my lips but better") effect, and it perfectly evened out my pout without looking like I had lipstick on. From there, I added a small amount as a contour shade just underneath my cheekbones and blended it a little towards the centre of my face. (Note: I'm not a makeup artist, and my sole "technique" is simply seeing what works with my face shape and general mood that day.) The result here is again, very subtle — but as any blush-lover will tell you, nothing perks up your skin quite like a little strategically-placed cheek tint.