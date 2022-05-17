Story from Beauty

How To Air Dry Your Hair When It’s Cold & Other Winter Hair Dilemmas, Solved

Jacqueline Kilikita
Faded colour, parched strands and split ends are just a handful of consequences of basking in the summer sun, but when the cold hits and the heating is switched on, you're likely to experience a host of new issues.
A flaky scalp, hat hair and waiting twice as long for lengths to air dry isn't exactly ideal, so we tasked world-renowned hairstylist and brand founder Philip B with solving our most common autumn and winter hair dilemmas.
What's the best way to air dry your hair when it's cold?

"Microfibre towels 'pre-dry' your hair much better than ordinary towels, but to speed things up if you don't want to sit around all cold, invest in a diffuser for your hairdryer. Simply place the diffuser above your head without touching your hair, bounce it around a bit, and the water will evaporate much faster. That way, you can air dry the rest easily."
Aquis
Aquis Rapid Dry Turban
$46.00
Mecca
O&M
O&m Turban Hair Wrap
$24.95
Adore Beauty
GHD
Ghd Helios Hair Dryer Diffuser Nozzle
$40.00
Adore Beauty
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Black Nickel Hd07
$599.00
Adore Beauty

How can you stop winter humidity from making hair frizzy?

"Firstly, avoid wearing wool scarves. They cause friction to the hair follicle and when it is roughened, this results in static and flyaways. Secondly, when water in the atmosphere hits the bond of the hair it starts to erode and the strand kinks up, so I'd suggest opting for a good leave-in conditioner to prevent this from happening so quickly. They also work to re-moisturise the hair post-wash."
Olaplex
No 6 Bond Smoother
$50.00
Adore Beauty
SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-in Conditi...
$21.24$24.99
Oz Hair & Beauty
K18
Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask
$75.60$94.50
Adore Beauty
Kérastase
Discipline Maskeratine Masque
$62.00
Adore Beauty

What's the best way to restyle your hair after being caught in a downpour?

"You can easily restyle rained-on hair with a leave-in conditioner. Spray it right on the hair and smooth it out with your hands and it'll be transformed. You can also create a really nice sleek up-do with it. If that fails, go for the wet look. Grab some mousse, slick it back, and when it’s dry, just brush it out."
Davines
Nourishing Keratin Sealer
$54.49
Amazon Australia
Philip B.
Weightless Conditioning Water
$57.00
Mecca

How can you stop your hair from becoming dry and brittle in the cold weather?

"Split ends shrink like a prune and then literally crack, so using oil treatments is one of the best ways to revive hair. Hair oil lubricates the cuticle and allows it to open and close so that you can seal it shut. Using products which contain amino acids and peptides (what keratin is made of) will also glue them back together, but only temporarily, so go for regular trims."
The Ordinary
Multi-peptide Serum For Hair Density
$30.00
Adore Beauty
Aesop
Sage & Cedar Scalp Treatment
$39.00
Aesop
Kiehl's
Magic Elixir
$41.00
Myer
Ouai
Hair Oil
$43.00
Sephora Australia

What's the best way to prevent a flaky scalp?

"Hot oil treatments are amazing for your hair and scalp because they even out the hair’s porosity and help lift and dissolve dead skin. Your ends are always thirsty for lipids, too, so it's a bit like a reboot for your head. I also love scalp massagers. They invigorate the scalp, gently lift excess sebum and product buildup and distribute natural oils. All of which controls flakiness."
Virtue
Virtue Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit Size: 15...
$129.00
Adore Beauty
Ouai
Hair Oil
$43.00
Sephora Australia
Bumble and bumble
Bumble And Bumble Bb. Hairdresser's Invisi...
$47.95
Cosmetics Now Australia

Is there a way to stop natural hair from shrinking in humid weather?

"Again, stock up on oils, which really are the best for textured, super curly hair. I would always put the product on towel-dried hair that is still slightly damp. This is because water will carry the product through."
Olaplex
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil 30ml
$50.00
Adore Beauty
Kerastase Hair
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Rose Hair Oil
$85.91
Amazon Australia
Briogeo
Vegan Boar Bristle Brush
$42.00
Mecca

Does winter make your hair fall out?

"No, it doesn’t. That's what I would call fake news! You aren’t more prone to hair loss in the winter. One thing I would advise is to be gentler on your hair, for example using natural bristles, which are better for your hair all year round."
Briogeo
Vegan Boar Bristle Brush
$42.00
Mecca
Mason Pearson
Mason Pearson Large Extra Bristle Boar Bru...
$395.00$415.00
Adore Beauty
The Wet Brush
The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer Boar Bris...
$23.95
Adore Beauty
GHD
Ghd Natural Bristle Radial Brush Size 2
$46.00
Adore Beauty
evo
Evo Conrad Boar Bristle Paddle Brush
$42.00
Adore Beauty

How can you make your hair wash last longer?

"Dry shampoo. It's not bad for your hair or scalp. Your scalp is so coated with sebum, which is one of the waxiest, heaviest substances. If you brush the dry shampoo through, it will absorb the natural oils and move them away. Always brush it through. Don't spritz and go."
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
$20.00
Adore Beauty
Batiste
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
$10.00
Chemist Warehouse
Aveda
Rinseless Refresh Micellar Hair & Scalp Re...
$33.00
Adore Beauty

Is there a way to shake hat hair off quickly?

"Any type of leave-in conditioner is going to re-silken the hair and take out any kinks. Just spritz it in and run your hands through. Curls need more of a cream to hold it down, so if your hair is curly, scrunch upwards instead."

What's the one hair product you should always use in winter?

"In-shower conditioner. This may sound obvious, but there's a particular way of using it. You have so many hair follicles, so using a comb will help zip it through. Always apply conditioner on soaking wet hair, otherwise you’ll end up using twice as much. Water is the vehicle for good ingredients in products."
Olaplex
No 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
$50.00
Adore Beauty
Redken
Redken All Soft Mega Conditioner 250ml
$33.00
Adore Beauty
Pureology
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner 266ml
$34.00$42.50
Adore Beauty

What shampoos are good for frizzy hair in winter?

Winter weather can zap hair of moisture, causing frizz and flyaways. A nourishing shampoo is your best bet for keeping strands in tip top condition.
Olaplex
No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
$50.00
Adore Beauty
Sachajuan
Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo 250ml Size: 250ml
$44.00
Adore Beauty
Kérastase
Nutritive Bain Magistral Shampoo
$46.00
Adore Beauty
