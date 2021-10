Many spiritualists will tell you that cleansing is an important part of home maintenance, ghost or no ghost. It's a simple way to maintain the energetic balance of your home and, since it may involve actual cleaning, it'll keep your space free of clutter, too, which is always a plus. Burning sage, or smudging, is great first step — it's essentially an all-purpose spiritual cleanser that will send a message to your ghost but won't offend it. Make sure to smudge every room of the house, with special attention paid to any outward-facing corners, since it's said that these corners act as boundaries between your home and encroaching negative energy. You can also try salting your home's entryways and corners. (This is a little more aggressive and will work if your spirit resists the smudging.) Certain crystals , religious talismans, and holy water are also useful cleansing tools to have on hand. Their presence alone should send a message.