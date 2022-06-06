The ‘Heal Your Gut’ Mantra Is Toxic

If you have a gut problem yourself, it’s likely the videos under the #healyourgut tag are unavoidable. I certainly have found them to be as a recently diagnosed coeliac. Liking a funny video about bowel habits can land you on a very different side of TikTok as the algorithm picks up on the smallest insights into who you are. Like anything online, the videos range in quality. They can be informative and extremely useful if you are looking for advice or just someone to relate to. But despite some of the video content being useful, I have found that the more of these videos I watch, the more I question my prescribed gluten-free diet. I find myself wondering whether I should be taking supplements or even questioning if my gut can be ‘healed’ faster.