The ‘Heal Your Gut’ Mantra Is Toxic

The videos on TikTok are very similar in tone to cleansing and detoxing trends that are still around, although they reached peak in the 2010s. Even though they are not the same, taking time to heal your gut often involves the same ideas as cleansing or detoxing your body. Body cleanses and detoxes often consist of cutting out most food (think: juice cleanses). Similarly “tak[ing] time to heal your gut” is a similar concept in which video creators encourage people to stop eating most foods then slowly reintroduce them back into your diet to “figure out what foods make you bloat”. Despite the difference in language, the end goal of these trends seems to always come back to a healed gut being equated to a flatter stomach, which is often talked about as ‘reduced bloating’ on TikTok. Sameerah also noticed this. She says that “one video I saw spoke about the ‘four steps of healing your gut’ which starts with cutting everything ‘bad’ out and cleansing your gut. There was no explanation of how to go about cutting foods out of your diet, the subtext was that you don’t eat much to give your gut time to ‘heal’ which is not practical advice and promotes unhealthy/disordered eating.”