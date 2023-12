Because I am both a devout and long-serving Harry Styles fan and also chronically online, I’ve known about the Pleasing perfume rumours for a while. (If there’s one thing that fangirls are going to keep track of, it's trademark registrations .) But that doesn’t mean that they’re any less exciting — who doesn’t want to smell like the man, the myth, the legend that is Harry Edward Styles ? In fact, it’s often a question that’s plagued me. What does a teen boy bander turned international rockstar, fashion icon and Hollywood darling (yes, pun intended) smell like? Or at least, what does Pleasing as a brand — the brainchild of Styles, his stylist Harry Lambert and his creative director Molly Hawkins — smell like? Because, you see, even as a HS fan I’m a little mystified by the Pleasing identity . It describes itself as a “life brand that moves to wherever there is something pleasing to be found” and that its mission statement is to “bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.” Sounds nice, right, if only a little vague and abstract? All I can glean so far from the brand is its emphasis on gender fluidity, a love for all things retro and campy, and packaging that has raised a few eyebrows (I’ll let your imagination run wild on that one…). Not even the brand’s press release gives much away: the three scents, named with equally abstract titles “Closeness”, “Rivulets” and “Bright, Hot”, are designed to “embark on a deliberate exploration of warmth, and specifically, the warmth of a second-skin musk”.