“First up is the packaging which I both love and hate. On the outside, you have the cardboard boxes in various bright, bold and clashing colour combinations with strong retro energy (the yellow and blue box for Rivulets especially gives me ’70s vibes). These are the kind of boxes you’ll want to keep forever and put on display. Inside these you find the coloured glass bottles of perfume topped with Pleasing’s signature round, marble-like lids and finished with a rounded bottom so it can rock side to side; balancing like an expensive glass mistake just waiting to happen. For anyone who is clumsy, owns a pet or has small children, or likes to clutter their vanity with many trinkets, I just know that these perfumes won’t work. I tick all three boxes and have already had to save my bottles from my cat’s curious paws. (And that's saying something because these perfumes have a significant weight to them).” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer