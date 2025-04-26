5 Expert Tips That Helped Me Grow Longer, Stronger Nails, Fast

“Builder in a Bottle is a specific type of gel that lends strength and structure to natural nails,” explains Streets. Thanks to its stronger base, Streets says that it’s a great option for those who want to reinforce their nails while trying to grow them, as they can last up to three weeks. Another great thing about BIAB is that it can be infilled, says Streets. This involves getting the grown-out gap near your cuticles filled in with more gel rather than having to fully remove the polish each time. “This allows natural nails to maintain growth,” adds Streets, but she recommends a maximum of two to three repeated infills before having a short break to keep your nails healthy and happy.