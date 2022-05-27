10 Ways To Revive Greasy Hair, According To The Pros

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You might think there's one way and one way only to refresh oily roots: dry shampoo. And look — you’re not entirely wrong. But dry shampoo has its limitations (and complications). It can leave behind a whitish cast. It can make your hair feel stiff, dry, and starchy. And for really slick hair, it doesn’t always work.
Professional hairstylists — the ones who deal with grungy models, over-processed actresses, and punk-cool musicians — know the world beyond dry shampoo better than anyone. Here’s how the experts actually deal with greasy roots, limp strands, and all the dirty-haired glory in between.