Go-To Just Launched A Juicy New Cleansing Gel — Here’s The Squeeze

Friends, the good folks over at Go-To Skincare have launched a shiny new product to add to your ever-growing skincare routine. Cosying up beside the brand's cult-favourite Properly Clean (mousse) and double cleansing hero, Fancy Face (oil), Go-To's now adding a cleansing gel to its collection. Introducing: Juicy.
Designed to be the first step in your routine, Juicy is a calming and soothing gel cleanser that removes impurities, balances the skin, and makes all faces (and skin types) clean and happy.
What is Go-To's Juicy Gel Cleanser?
The replenishing recipe is loaded with skin-loving ingredients like cucumber extract to hydrate and plump the skin, lotus root water to soothe and calm, aloe vera to help prevent flaking or dryness and jojoba esters that'll leave your face feeling clean, sans tightness.
Juicy gently removes dirt and impurities without breaking down your skin barrier, so even the most sensitive skin types can use it.
How to use Go-To's Juicy Gel Cleanser?
If you're using Juicy in the AM, make sure it's the first step in your skincare routine to remove all the remnants of the night before. You simply massage a small amount into damp skin for a minute or so before rinsing with warm water.
If you’re more of a nighttime skincare girlie, Juicy is perfect for double cleansing the day away. We'd recommend using it as a second cleanser (following an oil or balm cleanser) to remove stubborn makeup and SPF before going in with your other exfoliants, treatment products, serums, oils, and night cream.
How much does Go-To's Juicy Gel Cleanser cost?
Juicy will set you back $39, which is a fairly standard price point for a non-drugstore gel cleanser.
So is Juicy worth the squeeze?
While we're yet to get our hands on Go-To's newest addition (it literally launched this AM), we will be dropping a review very soon, so stay tuned.
That said, if you're in the market for a new cleanser or are already a big fan of Go-To, this gel cleanser might be the newest addition to your skincare routine.