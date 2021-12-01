4 People On Why They’re Gifting More Meaningful Presents This Year

What does giving meaningful gifts represent to you?

I love giving gifts! I'm not the best with words and I can come across as quite shy. So I tend to show how much I really appreciate the people in my life through meaningful gifts. I try my best to look back at conversations where someone has said something in passing and try to buy gifts relating to that. I see it as a way to show I really take an interest in who they are as people and I listen and value them. It's essentially my way of showing people I love and care about them. It can be stressful trying to find the perfect gift, but in the end, it's so rewarding!